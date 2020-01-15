TAY Open Forum: "Delays" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hi TAY! It’s Wednesday. Yet again. Wednesday has not been delayed unlike Final Fantasy VII. But maybe...it should be.

Delaying Wednesdays would mean not having to deal with the middle of the week blues. Although, it’d also mean you’d be no closer to the weekend. Being stuck in a state of Perpetual Tuesday seems like a bad thing. Is TV even good on Tuesdays? What are Tuesdays good for except being the day when everyone realizes: HEY. I guess I should do some work now.

Tuesdays are busy. Tuesdays...aren’t good days.

Still, is a Tuesday worse than a Wednesday? I don’t know...

I also don’t know where I’m going with any of this . I’m delaying thinking of an actual forum topic. Did you notice?

Here are your suggested topics: