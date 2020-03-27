TAY: Open Forum - Digital Download

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 21 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

I think it’s been like three weeks since I went outside. I’ve had games, and TV, and music, and of course my drive to keep on writing keeping me sane. At least in this modern age we still get to enjoy new media when it comes out without having to go anywhere since everything is digital now. Even like ten years ago this would have been way less feasible. It’s nice to have the option in times like these.

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What do you think of digital vs. physical when it comes to games, music, movies, etc.?

What’s something that has released during this time of quarantine that you’ve really enjoyed?



Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!