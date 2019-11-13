TAY: Open Forum -- "DLC" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hi TAY! How’s everyone’s week been thus far? We’re almost to Friday! Which...for me this week is not a good thing because work is gonna be a thing. BUT! ..deep breaths..

Rambling aside, I just finally finished The Witcher 3 (okay, maybe two or so weeks ago). But I didn’t finish the DLC. I did one of them which was amazing! I needed a break, however, since I was all Witcher-ed out. Here’s the thing with me though: I don’t seek out DLC. Once I see the credits roll on a game, I usually call it done. So it’s cool that I had the game of the year edition of The Witcher 3 because it was just integrated into the main campaign.

I haven’t even played BotW’s DLC and I own it. Maybe I should play that? It’s just so hard to get back to that game now that I’ve finished it a second time. Bwahaha, the fact that I played BotW (granted it was with a co-op venture with my sister) is amazing in of itself. Re-playing games? Not really for me.

Here are your suggested topics:



What’s your take on DLC? Love it? Hate it? Enjoy spending more time in a game’s world even if it’s long after you’ve finished the main game?

What’s the best DLC you’ve played? And why? A particularly great side story?

What’s the worst DLC you’ve spent money on?

