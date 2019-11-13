TAY: Open Forum -- "DLC" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hi TAY! How’s everyone’s week been thus far? We’re almost to Friday! Which...for me this week is not a good thing because work is gonna be a thing. BUT! ..deep breaths..
Rambling aside, I just finally finished The Witcher 3 (okay, maybe two or so weeks ago). But I didn’t finish the DLC. I did one of them which was amazing! I needed a break, however, since I was all Witcher-ed out. Here’s the thing with me though: I don’t seek out DLC. Once I see the credits roll on a game, I usually call it done. So it’s cool that I had the game of the year edition of The Witcher 3 because it was just integrated into the main campaign.
I haven’t even played BotW’s DLC and I own it. Maybe I should play that? It’s just so hard to get back to that game now that I’ve finished it a second time. Bwahaha, the fact that I played BotW (granted it was with a co-op venture with my sister) is amazing in of itself. Re-playing games? Not really for me.
Here are your suggested topics:
- What’s your take on DLC? Love it? Hate it? Enjoy spending more time in a game’s world even if it’s long after you’ve finished the main game?
- What’s the best DLC you’ve played? And why? A particularly great side story?
- What’s the worst DLC you’ve spent money on?
- Seriously though, who eats fried rice at Thanksgiving? What say you