Tay Open Forum - Do it yourself.

Since I can’t provide any new Vrchat screenshots this week I sought the help of an old friend.

Hiya Tay!



Last Sunday I decided to invest in a new motherboard and CPU. I’ve known for a long time that my cpu was lacking but I’m not that good with hardware so the thought of doing it was scary. I had success recently when I switched a few other things on my PC but the motherboard felt way more complex. Although now when it is all done those worries were exaggerated. It was a simple process and every time I was unsure about something I could just look it up online. Then I called a friend on facetime to double-checked everything and it all was in order.

Although it was a bit of a shame that no display is showing when I started the computer. No matter what I tried...

So my Sunday turned pretty damn frustrating. I think I was working with my computer for 6 hours straight and just ended up mad and exhausted. But knowing me, it is likely that the solution is a simple thing I’ve missed. (Oh please let it be this. PLEASE!)

After that it has just been on my mind constantly, and it is kinda stressful. But on Monday, at the time of writing, I had too much work to have any energy left to deal with it afterwards. Although I have Wednesday off so I can spend this evening with it, and the entire next day. If that doesn’t work, I might aswell get some professionals help somehow. Good bye money.

