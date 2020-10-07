TAY: Open Forum -- "Easily Spooked" Edition

Screenshot : Cardboard Computer

Hey TAY. Welcome back to the middle of yet another week. Can you believe it? I hope everyone is doing as well as they can. Staying safe, healthy, wearing your masks, and having some nice things to look forward to during these crazy times.

So I started playing Kentucky Route Zero the other day and friends, let me just tell you...nope. I am trying to play a few minutes before bed but even though I know creepy things are happening in this choose your adventure/point and click type game, I’m still just like....noooooppe. I want to nope on out of there. It’s spooky as heck and that’s a testament to its writing, and direction. How it pans out or zooms in on scenes. CREEEEEPPPYYYYY.

My little heart can’t take it.

And I don’t even think it’s listed as a horror game. But magical?!

As I’ve been saying all my life: I’m a wuss.

For today’s suggested topic(s):

What game or scene in a game is just straight-up creepy?

Any creepy shows you’ve been watching?

What’s the best Halloween candy?