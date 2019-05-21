Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!



I just had a pleasant evening watching the last episode of Game of thrones with some friends. I have to say I like the ending. Although I know a lot of people doesn’t. I have stayed away from a lot of conversation about Game of thrones, because I seen a lot of negativity about it, and I am not saying that is without merit, but I just felt like “No internet, let me have this, I am enjoying it”.

I don’t know. But I feel like I deal with a lot of negativity these days. So when it comes to game of thrones, even if I can kinda see what people mean with the new season, I don’t care. Almost every episode in the last season made me cry. Because I was so into it. So why should I care that some people don’t like it?

Anyway here are some suggested topics for today: