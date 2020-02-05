TAY Open Forum - February Doldrums

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Well it is officially no longer a “new year” in my book, the second month of the year is here and ya, its just not great. Here in Toronto, where winter lingers, I am officially over the whole thing. Its been months now and I would love some warmth. On Monday we had a nice day, sunshine and warmth (Relative) but it didn’t last. It was also a Monday so it wasn’t even all that useful.

Advertisement

Luckily, I have a couple games to keep me occupied as I go through the motions to get through this dreary month. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a pretty great Dragon Ball game and Tokyo Mirage FE on the Switch is great too. I got both on the same day and am not regretting that choice. So that is a bright spot! I am also going to see The Dark Knight on one of the biggest IMAX screens in Canada this weekend so I am looking forward to that.

Here are your suggested topics:

Are you “over” winter as I am?

If so, any strategies or tips for dealing with this time or year?

Do you think February is just the worst? Or is there another month more god forsaken then this one?

Here is a nice random question, what food have you recently discovered you just love? Mine, Dragon Fruit!

Or just Talk Amongst Yourselves!