TAY Open Forum: Feelings of Completion

Hello everyone. Hope 2020 is treating you not horribly today, it is June and that means at least good weather. Even if that seems double edged in many ways. Though one thing the lockdown has allowed is to play games to a level of completion that is rare. Namely completing them

In the past few weeks I’ve completed Persona 5 Royal and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Both wonderful by the way. One nice thing about Royal is how easy it is to platinum. It’s still Persona 5 mind you so that “ease” does involve about 150 hours of playtime but... you can do it in one playthrough.

So my question(s) for you: