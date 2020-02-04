Tay Open Forum - For relaxings times

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!



I’ve just had a wonderful weekend with my family. That came to my town and we spent 2 days together at a hotel and spa .

One thing I experience for the first time was going to a spa. My idea of a spa was that you do a lot of yoga, eat healthy, and that R arity loves them. This might have been because I used to watch My little pony a lot.

But what I realize that spa is also a place where you can drink beer and at a pool, and then drink beer in the sauna. I like pools , saunas and beer . So I had a great time, was surprised how much I enjoyed it actually . I can do that again.

At first it felt weird going to a hotel in the same town as a I live. It was honestly a great idea . It was nice being taken care of and eat the hotel breakfast. Also the hotel was located in the city center, unlike my apartment which is 20 minutes away by subway. So we were being able to explore the city by just steeping outside and walk somewhere. I also got a bit of a taste of how it feels for a tourist to travel to Stockholm, and despite how nice the hotel was, I have yet to grasp why anyone would come here as a tourist. It’s expensive here. Go to Tokyo instead or something.

