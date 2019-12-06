TAY: Open Forum - Freaking Hungry

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 12 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today!

I’m freaking hungry, but I forgot to write this last night so I’m squeezing it in before I go devour breakfast. Let’s get right into it. What’s going on with you guys?

How was your week? Got any fun plans this weekend?

What’s your go to when you’re freaking hungry a nd need food right now?

How well do you function on an empty stomach?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Here’s your Morning Jam!