TAY: Open Forum - "Ghosts and Ghoulies" Edition

Hey TAY, welcome back to Wednesday and another Open Forum. As per usual, I hope everyone’s doing alright. Check in if you can and tell us how things are.

Advertisement

My slow progress in FFVIIR continued over the last week with the Haunted Train Yard section. It..was okay. Didn’t feel scared maybe ‘cause it wasn’t scary in the original (maybe slightly creepy). The neon colours in the remake didn’t help and the somewhat cliched ghost story at the end of it in the remake was ehhh . whatever. That’s okay though because ghosts and I don’t do well.

For Today’s Suggested Topics: