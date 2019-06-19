Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey hey TAY.

How is everyone? It’s been far too long. My apologies. I did not forsake you but I was working something like 9 to 12 hours a day for the past month or so (including weekends), and I was unable to host. Thanks to Aikage and Battleborn for filling in. I trust they did not cause any problems although I did see some possible Tingle nightmares I’d like to forget.

In any event, it’s a week since the last conference aired at E3 2019. As is my annual tradition, I started making a list of all the games I want between now and sometime March 2020, and as always...I can already feel my money slipping away. Here’s what things are looking like:

Link’s Awakening Remake

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Trails of Cold Steel III

Dragon Quest XI S (because I’ll buy this game for a third time, yes)

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake (although I’m not sure how I feel about it)

Cyberpunk 2077

Animal Crossing: New Horizon

Breath of the Wild 2, whenever that is



Surely, I am missing a few titles and I’m scared to even think about it. And then I have friends who are trying to get me to get Game Pass. Which you know, at $1, means I can try so much but the problem is...I just don’t have time to play the ones I have and want (I’m slowly working my way through them) but isn’t this just the full-on meaning of a first world problem? XD

For today’s suggested topics:

What games are on your radar now?

Have you dropped any after the showings at E3?

What did everyone eat today? I have chicken...lots and lots of chicken. I dunno how this happened.

I’ve been playing Cadence of Hyrule and it’s so cute and fun (I loved Crypt of the Necrodancer!), plus replaying Breath of the Wild with my sister. Lots of Zelda going on in my household. I’m not complaining. Yiga are the best.