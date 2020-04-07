Tay Open Forum - Good people

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Good morning Tay!



I recently read an article in a local newspaper that made an impact on me. It was an article about what characteristics you should have to be viewed as a “good” person. I don’t really know how people view me. But I could imagine I am lacking the characteristic that they mentions as good traits.

Like for one, be curious about the person you are talking to. Remember their name, ask questions and return questions back to them. Overall listen and react to what people say.

I don’t think I am good at this. I am a good talking. But only when I am genuinely interested, and I am generally uninterested in people. Like I am hopeless at learning names . It takes me a long time to notices people, and I often look down on small talk. I can be good at listing to people people if I focus on it. But I tend to drift into my own thoughts in the middle of a conversation. Also I often engage in conversations by waiting for something I relate to or have experience something I can add to. In short, I am waiting to talk about me . (This was in also described as a negative.)

Of course, that is a lot how we work. If I would suddenly grow genuinely curious about people they would perceive me as a likable person because I listen while they talk about themselves . T his is all general observations, but if I would think back to the people I meet and instantly “liked” there is certainly some truth to it.

But the result of thinking about this is that I’ve tried being more curious about people. Especially to my co- workers. (Well only my co-workers, considering I don’t meet a lot of other people. Thanks c ovid-19. ) I have even gone into conversations by trying talking about myself as little as possible. Which is kinda hard, but in one case one co-worker actually felt happy talking to me. Which felt good. I wouldn’t mind doing it more often.

