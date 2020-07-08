TAY Open Forum: Good Vibes Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hey guys covering for Z once more who is living her best life fighting the aliens of Xenthu. Or not... who really knows anymore. What we do know is things... are not great for a lot of folks right now (this is in the aggregate Z is just busy so I'm covering). So I think a small pick me up is in order.
So my question(s) for you:
- What is one of your favorite pick me ups these days? It can be pretty much anything it just has to give off good vibes. Myself I love the Twitter account We Rate Dogs whenever I see a post it just radiates good vibes.
- Do you guys have a go too good vibe game or series? Myself I always find the Arland Trilogy of Atelier games to be some easy good vibes. This is great as Arland is becoming the Skyrim of Atelier it’s on EVERYTHING (Vita is still it’s best release).
- Now it’s your turn! As me a good vibes question so I can return some to you!