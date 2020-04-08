TAY: Open Forum - "Got Ya" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey TAY, how’s everyone holding up?

I’m still playing Animal.Crossing though I am at the point where I can check i to the game less frequently. I still need to catch a turtle tho...

Anyway, yesterday, I was gifted a pitfall seed. If the name wasn’t obvious, you bury this item in the ground and any unsuspecting animal or friend who walks over it falls into a trap. It’s brilliant but very tough to surprise anyone with especially for long time fans of the series.

Luckily for me, I have a friend who is new to the game. Pitfalls have been scarce as far I can tell (at least, in my circle of regulars, no one got one until recently and even then, it was gifted to him). So, when I called her over to my island last night, I couldn’t help myself...

XD XD XD I laughed and laughed and she was less than amused. I felt slightly terrible as she happily came over to give me hybrid flowers. Oooh man, I’m the worst.

Edit: I didn’t goof and set this for tomorrow. YOU GOOFED!