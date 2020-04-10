TAY: Open Forum - Holding On

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

Advertisement

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 12 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

We’re on time this week. There’s nowhere else to be, so there’s no excuse for me forgetting last week. Just like there’s no excuse for the government failing all of us. I’ve just been so frustrated, angry, disappointed, and a slew of other emotions. It’s just so taxing. The world sucks. We’re truly living the darkest timeline. As bad as things are, though, people are resilient. We find things to hold on to and keep us going.

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

How are you doing?

In a world that totally sucks, what’s keeping you going?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!