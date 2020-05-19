Tay Open Forum - I can't find home.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

I’ve been having a rough time lately. The guy I rent the apartment of called me and said I had to move out at some point he is not yet sure of when. I had not done anything wrong or so. It might be a bit too complex to explain how it works here in Sweden. But the short version is this: I rent an apartment from a guy who owns one apartment in an apartment complex where everyone owns their apartment individually. He is allowed to rent it out for two years but has to apply to the other people in living there after that. I’ve been living there for 7 years so always been aware that I might have to move out at some point. But I didn’t expect it to be so sudden. I don’t think it was anything against me. Rather they want him to either move in or, sell it. But I feel like I am the one who gets the short end of the stick.

So the weekend was full of panic and some tears. Getting an apartment in Stockholm is hard, and before I moved into this one I shared apartments with students and such which I would want to try avoid at all cost.

So my options are to either find another apartment to rent. (Hopefully with a better contract.) Or buy one. I would not be able to buy an apartment by myself. I have very little savings to speak of. (Which I feel stupid for in hindsight.) But my parents might be able to give me a loan. But it is a bittersweet thought. I never wanted to bring them into this. At the same time, I am lucky they can. And might be my best option. Because if I buy an apartment I all the money I invest in it over the year would be something I own myself. But it would a blow to my economy as it is right now. (Even if it is manageable.) Another option is to simply buy the apartment I live in right now. I told him to give me a price for it. But I might not even want to buy it even if I would able to. Depending on the price. I lived here a long time and am pleased with it as place I rent. But it is not great shape. If I would at some point need to renovate parts of it.

In the end. Lots of things to consider.

