Tay Open Forum - I don't know what is going on.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Me watching the world in in Vrchat

Greetings Tay!



I was pretty much done writing what I assumed would be my last open forum. It was a very emotional farewell to all of you. I hated the whole situation. Then when I was about to be done I notice this:

Advertisement

Okay, deleting all that I wrote previously. Now I don’t know what to think or do. Feel a bit numb about it.

I guess will just sit down and watch if the fires develops or cease for now.

I’ve been really sad about Tay potentially shutting down. It’s weird, I don’t feel I am as active here as much as I used to be. I have been pondering of giving the task of writing open forums on Tuesdays to someone else. But every time I start to write something I just find it relaxing. It is sometimes bothersome to force something out on a Monday night right after work, but the end result is satisfying, much thanks to the people who responds. I don’t really consider myself much of a writer, I’m fully aware that I can make a lot grammatical errors. But I try, and would like to think I’m slightly better than I used to be. It is much thanks to TAY that I write at all, aswell as Kotaku that made some of the things I wrote gain more attention than anything I’ve put out on the internet before or after. So I guess in the end I still want to keep writing open forums. Also if it shut down feel like I would have missed out on a good platform to write longer articles. The ones that I wrote are way too few. Starting your own blog and start from scratch just wouldn’t be the same. So here is a promise that I will try to do some more of that if we stay.

Take care everyone.

Here are some suggested topics for today: