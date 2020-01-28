Tay Open Forum - I don't wanna grow up

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Hiya tay!



Something I dislike is that I and others around me refers to me as “ old” more often these days . I’m not old. 32 is nothing in grand scheme of things .

But yeah, neither am I young . But I feel less old than maybe I should . Especially compared to others around me who more and more starts to settle down and have kids and such. I’m not sure I want that right now . I’m right in a position where I earn enough money so that I can travel where ever I want ones/ twice a year or so . Don’t come here and tell me I need to stop that now just because of some silly biological clock or some false obligation.

Anyway. This has absolutely nothing to do with me being scared of becoming old without knowing exactly what I want to achieve in life . I don’t think about that constantly at the moment.

