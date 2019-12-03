Tay Open Forum - I have a Valve index.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Greetings all!



After a few stressful weeks it’s easy to become emotional. You know you can feel down. A bit depress. And you try to find something to get you out of it. Perhaps you buy something expensive and ridicules just because you want it. These are all emotions I’ve felt that I’ve longing for to express in depth.

But now all of that feels trifle. Right at this moment when I finally can express them it feels so hollow. Like it’s not me anymore. Just a distant memory. Because today the package arrived and I finally own a Valve index.

Of course you might say “Slinker, don’t you own a Vive? Why would you need another VR headset?” To which I reply “I want an upgrade okay! Shut your piehole.” Which is a bit hostile now I realize... sorry!

So I’m gonna cut this short and play some VR.

Anyway, here some suggested topics for today:

Have you bought anything for yourself during the black friday sale or lately? What has it been?



Whats your general thoughts about black friday, and our unsustainable consumer society?

What do you want to buy right now if you could?

Or talk about anything.



