Tay Open Forum - I kinda like video games

Howdy Tay!



The recent week I’ve been replaying Divinity: Original sin 2. I started replaying it pretty much instantly after I saw some stuff about the new “Baldurs gate 3", and was like “woah, that looks a lot like a better version fo Divinity... I wanna play that.” But I couldn’t play Baldurs gate 3 yet. So I went back to Original sin. Which is a fantastic game. Very few turn based combat games has gotten me so hooked. I can spend hours on just a single fight.

I’m actually quite optimistic about vi deo games this year. Last year I didn’t play that many of them nor looked forward to anything in particular. But this year there are several of games that I am interested in. Like Doom Eternal, Resident evil 3 remake, Half-life: Alyx, Vampire Bloodlines 2, Cyperpunk. Feels like the odds of some of these games being quite good are pretty high, and if not. I can at least replay Persona 5 when Royal is released. That would take me a year probably.

