TAY: Open Forum - Indoor Activities

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 20 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of self-quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

Advertisement

People are coming up with all sorts of ways to pass the time in quarantine. When you need to avoid going outdoors, there are plenty of indoor activities to entertain you. From movies and TV, to board games, to books, to TAY’s favorite activity, video games, there’s always something to do. Let’s hope we don’t run out!

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

We love video games here, but what are your other favorite indoor activities?

Have you ever made up your own game or activity when you were really bored? What were some of the best ones?



Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Advertisement

Here’s your Morning Jam!