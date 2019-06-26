Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

It’s 11 p.m. and I really need to go to bed but I’m making progress in Outer Wilds, except it’s 11 p.m., it’s dark, everyone is asleep, and I’m creeped the hell out wondering what I’ve gotten myself into.

This was my life a few nights ago, TAY. I’m kinda scared to go back? Then I was making progress and I died somehow. Not sure how yet but I’ll find out whenever the game boots up next. I was so mad! So mad...

For today’s suggested topics:

