Hi TAY! Hope everyone had a great weekend and holiday if you had one. Fam and I spent ours lighting sparklers, busting snaps, and making our third trip to the Upside Down.
Yep, we binged Netflix’s third season. We also saw Spidey over the weekend which I adored. My days were filled with demons and other world elementals invasions. I’d die if it happened in real life.
For today’s questions:
- How do you think you would fare in a demon apocalypse or a space alien attack?
- Let’s say you get one video game skill to carry you through our invasion scenario, which two powers up/genres/items will you take with you. Example -Now remember, you can take that BFG with you but if you run out of battery juice, you may not get very far.
- Okay, now that you’ve selected your items, skills or whatever, recreate how you’re gonna survive and how well you think you’d do.