Hi TAY! Hope everyone had a great weekend and holiday if you had one. Fam and I spent ours lighting sparklers, busting snaps, and making our third trip to the Upside Down.

Yep, we binged Netflix’s third season. We also saw Spidey over the weekend which I adored. My days were filled with demons and other world elementals invasions. I’d die if it happened in real life.

For today’s questions: