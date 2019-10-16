TAY: Open Forum - "Is A Bard A Clown" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

I’ve played a few games in my time, TAY. And I gotta say, every time I’ve seen a bard ...they kinda look like clowns!

Maybe it’s the two tone pants? Is that what it is? Maybe ‘cause they’re all spoony? What is it about bards. My sister insists bards are bards and not clowns, and I’m thinking about jesters. But nay, I say. They’re all clowns. All of them.

Here are your suggested topics: