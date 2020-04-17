TAY: Open Forum - Is It Time?

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 9 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

It seems like a lot of people are enjoying the Final Fantasy VII remake. I’m not one of them as I don’t have a PS4. I have a bigger confession to make, though. I never finished the original. I actually never played it when it came out as I didn’t have a PS1. How cyclical. I’ve never had a PlayStation console of any number, but that’s not what we’re dis cussing right now. I always knew FFVII was an important part of gaming history and meant a lot to a lot of people, but it wasn’t until I started hanging here on TAY that I started to feel the encouragement to play it from people like Z and some others who aren’t around anymore. I bought the PC port on Steam a few months after I started frequenting TAY, but because of a stupid default control scheme for the driving parts of the game, I died and of course it was just after I missed a save point. Lost progress and then never went back to try again. Z bugs me every now and then about playing it again. All this excitement about the remake makes me think it’s time to give it another shot. It’s been like 6 years, though, and I don’t remember anything, so I should start over.

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What’s an iconic game you love but didn’t play until years after it came out?

What was the biggest setback you’ve experienced in a video game?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

