TAY: Open Forum - "It's 2019" Edition

Hiya TAY. It is Wednesday in the year 2019. The month is October. I’m typing on a computer to bring this news because that’s what I do now. Tell you master-of-the-obvious things.

But really, let’s say your favorite character from a game was transported to this moment in 2019, what would they be doing with their lives?

For instance, I’m playing The Witcher 3 still (yes, yes. This game never ends). What would Geralt be doing...in 2019. Would he be an actor? Would he be on one of those Discovery shows hunting sasquatch?! Ghost Hunters with Geralt. Yeah, I can see it. Or maybe he’d be in the criminal underworld playing cards for a living. Not my Geralt though. He doesn’t know how to Gwent.

