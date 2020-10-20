Tay Open Forum - It's cold.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!



I was so exhausted yesterday at work. I’m been having troubles sleeping at home. Mostly because it is cold in my apartment right now. The heaters are beyond my controls and they usually don’t turn the heat up until the entire building reaches a certain temperature. Which sucks if you live in the bottom floor. I also think there is something wrong with my apartment. Like I can feel the cold air blowing in. It is also cold outside, and at work. I am fucking freezing everywhere!

It coul d also be my disease, I read that one of the symptons are that you feel cold easier. It’s only been a month since I learned I had it, so a lot of it feels new for me still. I’m taking medicine for it daily. And I think it helps? But this month I’ve also had a nasty cold that annoyed me for a while. (Yes it was most likely a normal cold. I did both Covid-19 tests during and after it.) So can’t really say if it helps. I suspect they are going to give me a stronger version of it the next time I go see a doctor. They always starts these things with the weakest stuff. It is weird though. Before I tried to avoid taking pills, now I do it daily.

Anyway. Here are some suggested topics for today:



How are you? I mean physically. Any problems?

Are you looking forward to the snow? If you live somewhere without it, what is your thoughts about snow?

Or talk about anything.

How many shrimps do you have to eat, before you make your skin turn pink...