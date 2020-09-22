Tay Open Forum - Just weird.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Here we are with another week of a year that just been... A complete bummer in many regards. And it just keeps on giving.

Last week I was diagnosed with “Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis”. (That is gonna be fun to try say out loud during conversations.) It is an autoimmun disease that gradually destroys my thyroid gland. Which sounds bad but it is only bad if it would have been undiscovered until I grow old. It is treatable but you can’t cure it completly. Rather I have to take daily medicin against it for the rest of my life.

This hit me pretty hard when I learned about on Thusday. I felt like I had just a few days left to live... well maybe not that bad, but as if I had lost something. But the more I read about it the less of a big deal it felt . The medicin could also help me in a lot of ways. Like being less tired, less depressed and not gain as much weight . Or in worst cause, it does not really affect me at all except that I get to keep my gland when I grow old. So e ven if it hit me hard at first I actually haven’t really thought about it this weekend. I mean I don’t feel sick, and taking a small pill ones day does not impact my life much. It wasen’t even my first choice to write about today on Open Forum, I just figured it out like a “Oh yeah, that happen”, after I deleted my first draft. So far I feel no difference whatsoever with the medicin. Although, I didn’t really feel sick before it . So not sure what to feel.

But yeah, I’ll be fine. Just weird.

