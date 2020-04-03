TAY: Open Forum - Late In Every Way Possible

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 14 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve made it through another week of quarantine, but we’ve got a ways to go yet. Make sure to say hello to your fellow TAYers down in the comments and keep each other sane in these tough times.

So yeah, I missed writing this in advance yesterday and was late getting out of bed so this whole things is late. On top of that I’m also late to get out my first SixTAY Days post. I’m just late!

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What’s something you were late to the party on that you ended up enjoying once you finally checked it out?

How do you stop yourself from being late?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Here’s your Morning Jam!