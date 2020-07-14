Tay Open Forum - Lets escape this town.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

During spring and winter I spent a good amount of time studing japanese and creating Vrchats 3D worlds on my spare time. I do think it helps me a lot mentally to have some sort of project going on that I can work on whenever I feel like it. But considering how stressful the recent times has been, with everything going on in the world, plus I got a new position at work, and had to look for a new apartment for a while, a lot of that has been put on hold. I have started study Japanese again, by trying to learn Hiragana. It is a slow and tedious process that makes me feel stupid most of the time. But I’m slowly starting to make sense of it. It probably helps me train my memory a lot. Actually I read that reading a new language helps against alzheimers . So that is good.

But I would want to do something more creative on the side aswell. I don’t really suffer a lack of ideas here. Just the will to get started on something. Sometimes I feel like I would have been way more talanted if I could just focus on doing one thing. Like right I am inbetween, drawing, writing, animations, or 3D. I might be aswell add streaming ther e because I guess it is in some way a creative project that I do now and then, although less passionate about it though.

Speaking of streaming. The recent weeks I’ve been streaming Doom 3: BFG Edition. With a VR mod installed. It’s been fun rediscovering that game. I have not played it since it came out, and have never been enthustistic about Doom in general. (Even if I enjoyed Doom 2016 a lot. The new one felt a bit too much cake in my opinion.) But for game not designed in VR in mind, it seems plays very well with it. The slower phasing of the action compared to the new Doom, and the clastrophopic small corridors works really well when playing in VR. What doesn’t work is the horror element in it. Even if I can appricate its dark atmosphere during the games quiet times, when the game actually tries to scare you it is adorable goofy. Almost all scares leads to the same result, a demon spawns behind you that you’ve killed bazilions of already. Not to mention most of the monster designs in Doom 3 looks rather silly. And there is never much build up to a scare. Maybe it is because I play the BFG edition, but I don’t really see what people are talking about when they say different Doom 3 is compared to the other games. It is in the end an action game that has some inspiration in survival horror but is first of all a Doom game. But regardless, I recommend trying this mod out if you happen to have a VR headset.

Anyway, here are some suggested topics for today.

Lets escape you and me. Why, and where? (If you don’t have a reason to escape just make up something cool.)

Mention a mod to a game that you really like.

Are you working with anything special right now?

Or talk about anything.

(This piece has been on repeat the whole day for me.)