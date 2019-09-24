Tay Open Forum - Let's leave this place you and me.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Good day Tay!



A few days ago I was at work and the movie Revolutionary Road was on TV. So me and my coworkers spent some short amount of time watching parts of it. I saw maybe 20 minutes of it. As far as I can tell it’s about a miserable couple, like when they became miserable and when they were not. I also suspect that the husband might be abusive, but alas never saw much proof of it.

Advertisement

But one scene I saw was when the wife in a desperate attempt of not staying miserable suggested they leave their home and move to Paris and start a new life she said something that stuck with me. She said to her husband “you can quit work and I work instead, you just figure out what you want to be in 6 months or so”. I was like “damn that is a pretty sweet deal”. Like imagine leaving a terrible daily life to go somewhere you really wanna go and have partner that takes care of you. That feels like a dream.

But of course the dumbass husband in the declined this offer.

After that I went back to work.

Here are some suggested topics for today: