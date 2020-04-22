TAY: Open Forum - "Maybe I Should Play Something Else" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey TAY — hope everyone’s doing okay since last I checked in. Let us know how things are.

I got FFVIIR last week and although you’d think I’d be all over it since it’s one of my first games I played completely and got me into games, and that I love, that I’d be spending more time with it. But no. I get sucked into Animal Crossing instead and spend most of my time there.

It’s not that I don’t want to play FFVIIR but I am doing it in small bursts every other day and...I’m okay with that. There’s nothing wrong with it so far except maybe Barret isn’t fun like he used to be but yeah. Just soaking it all in, I guess. I’ll keep on playing that and AC and yeah, need to get back to The Messenger as well. That game is so funny.

