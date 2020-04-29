I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY: Open Forum - "Maybe I Should Play Something Else -- Jinx!" Edition

Narelle Ho Sang
Illustration for article titled TAY: Open Forum - Maybe I Should Play Something Else -- Jinx! Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!

It’s Wednesday yet again. How are you, TAY’ers? I hope you’re all doing as well as you can since last we spoke.

So, not much to report here. On the gaming front, I’m still chipping away, bit by bit, at Final Fantasy VII Remake. I fought Reno and saw Rude jump out of a helicopter like a bad mofo. I’m not buying what they’re selling. Rude is a doofus.

Animal Crossing... well, now that the local crooks have upgraded their stores, it’s become a matter of dropping up to 300k a day on buying items and cataloging amongst friends. The Earth Day event is cute and all but Leif or Nook keep trying to get me to plant shrubs and I’ve no where else to shrub.

I’m in that frame of mind where I toy with the idea of starting an old JRPG I never played and try it out. Or the new Trials of Mana remake... but no. I do have one I started weeks ago but it fell to the wayside. There’s also The Messenger waiting. Idle thoughts are dangerous.

For today’s suggested topic(s):

  • Do anything cool this week? Like making progress in writing, in a game, beat a tough boss? Drawing?
  • Quick: name a goofy character in a game (who isn’t Goofy from Mickey Mouse/Disney fame/KH—I’m on to all of your tricks!)
  • What game has the best soundtrack, hands-down?
  • Want to chat about anything? Please feel free

