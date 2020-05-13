TAY: Open Forum - "Maybe The Kid Is Alright" Edition

Hello again, TAY. How is everyone doing this week?

Not much to mention in the past week — it’s a quiet Animal Crossing week for me before the next event. This means I’ve been playing a lot more FFVIIR which has been going well. I like Aerith more this go around. Was never a fan. So that’s been a nice surprise. Still don’t buy it that she and Cloud are a thing but we’ll see how this progresses. In other news, I want to play Cold Steel IV. A new story trailer was released yesterday and it told me nothing but still happy about it!

For today’s suggested topics:

Who’s a character in a game you’d like to know more about? If a remake could happen, is there one you’d wish they’d do more with/give a background story to?



Is there a character you didn’t initially like but now they’re not so bad?

