Tay Open Forum - Meeting people.

Good morning Tay!



So I’ve had my first week of vacation. It is a bit of a weird one since I don’t have much planned other then looking for a new apartment. It has been rough. I’ve found a few that I am interested in. But someone always gave them an higher bid than I could. I was hoping the economy would get rid of some of the competition, and it probably has, but there are still a few out there. But I keep checking new apartments, and I do have some that no one seems to buy that I could maybe get if everything else fails.

Other than that I am just trying to enjoy my free time. Trying to go outside and enjoy the sun. Been meeting some friends and been going for walks and such. I got full body VR recently so been playing a lot of Vrchat. It is fun to experience. What I do in Vrchat is mostly to sit down somewhere nice and talk to some random people and friends. I also had the pleasure of meeting frequent Tay writer Future in Vrchat. He told me about his idea for a comic and I was pretty drunk. I believe that is the first time I’ve played a game with any of you guys. Not because of a lack of interest though, just most of you are in another time zone than me. But if people are interested in joining me in Vrchat just give me a call.

Anyway, here are some suggested topics for today: