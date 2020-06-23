Tay Open Forum - Mountain of madness

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

First person view of my location while writing this.

Hiya Tay!



So I am trying out this new bar nearby where I live, and I realize I have to post an open forum in an hour. Thinking maybe I should go back home and write it. But I don’t really wanna. I just sat down and I got Tom Waits signing in my headphones. So I thought, nothing is stopping me from writing it in my cellphone. So if this turns out bad, I was probably having too much beer, sun and fun.

Yesterday I did a crazy thing on stream. In Vrchat there is a world where you can climb a 6000 meters tall mountain. The climbing mechanics in vrchat makes you use your hands in real life and constantly drag yourself upwards in the game. Starting it I assumed it would be me swinging my arms in about 3-4 hours on stream. No. It took me 6 hours. It was one of the weirdest thing I’ve done in gaming. But it was kinda fun. A few stayed and watched me on stream, and one British guy joined me on my journey up so I always had someone to talk to.

Otherwise, I’ve had a pretty slow vacation so far. Haven’t meet a lot of people in real life which bothers me. Partly because of covid-19, and partly because a lot of people are still working. I’m also been pretty focused on looking for apartments. But overall I had a lot of free time by myself. The positive thing about that though is that I have been somewhat active. I go on walks out in the city regularly, I’ve started learning Hiragana for my japanese lessons later this year. Been drawing for the first time in years. I’ve also played a lot of games with people. Like Vrchat, Hunt: Showdown, and Sea of Thieves. I’m really happy to have that social link with people online at times I am otherwise pretty darn lonely.

But whatever. It is pretty minor problems I deal with in the grand scheme of things. I’m gonna do a Covid-19 test on Thursday. To see if I had it. Looking forward hearing the results. I’m kinda hoping that I had it. That would make me, at least what most data points to now but hasn’t been proven yet, immune to the stuff. So then I would dare visit more people.

