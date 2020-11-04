TAY: Open Forum - "Murder, Everywhere" Edition

Hey TAY. I know many of us are on edge right now but hope you’re doing as well as you can.
I was supposed to start Trails of Cold Steel IV since last week but I was still trying to finish up my second route in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. I knew if I put it down, I would not go back for a while and made the push to finish it on Sunday. It was pretty good! I was not expecting Golden Deer to be so involved. Can’t wait to see what Black Eagles brings (but I won’t start that until next year).
Then, I had to do some long hours at work these past few days so I couldn’t exactly start Cold Steel IV. I could have read! But instead, I decided to finally start Return of the Obra Dinn.
I was unaware this was a murder boat.
In Obra Dinn, you have to solve the mystery of what happened on this trading ship that disappeared a few years before it magically turns up at a port someplace, all set in the early 1800s.
With a magic pocket watch, I could see the deaths/recall snippets of events that transpired on the ship. Then figure out who these people are, what happened to them, and boy was I not expecting the scattering of bodies everywhere—many deaths which were not all due to one big chaotic event, no.
NO! Everyone was a-murdering! Okay, maybe some things were truly accidental and fate was the murderer.
Oh and SPOILERS if you care: there was also a freaking Krakken. Because of course there was a murder squid.
I’m not too far in my crime-solving gig, which I’m enjoying! Can’t wait to get back to it...months from now because I started Cold Steel IV last night. Whoops.
For today’s suggested topics:
- Body counts in games are high (hello Uncharted series) but what’s a game that maybe made you feel bad for destroying everything, species, and everyone?
- Was there ever a video game character/species you had to kill and felt sad about it? Like that one time my nephew was watching me play Dragon Quest and I killed a slime to get oil for a lamp. He was upset with me.
- What’s a game that has no murdering that you love?
- Honestly, if you want to talk about anything or not at all... please, go right ahead.