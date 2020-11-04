TAY: Open Forum - "Murder, Everywhere" Edition

Screenshot : Obra Dinn

Hey TAY. I know many of us are on edge right now but hope you’re doing as well as you can.

I was supposed to start Trails of Cold Steel IV since last week but I was still trying to finish up my second route in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. I knew if I put it down, I would not go back for a while and made the push to finish it on Sunday . It was pretty good! I was not expecting Golden Deer to be so involved . Can’t wait to see what Black Eagles brings (but I won’t start that until next year).

Then, I had to do some long hours at work these past few days so I couldn’t exactly start Cold Steel IV. I could have read! But instead, I decided to finally start Return of the Obra Dinn.

I was unaware this was a murder boat.

In Obra Dinn, you have to solve the mystery of what happened on this trading ship that disappeared a few years before it magically turns up at a port someplace , all set in the early 1800s.

With a magic pocket watch, I could see the deaths/recall snippets of events that transpired on the ship. Then figure out who these people are, what happened to them, and boy was I not expecting the scattering of bodies everywhere—many deaths which were not all due to one big chaotic event, no.

NO! Everyone was a- murdering! Okay, maybe some things were truly accidental and fate was the murderer .

Oh and SPOILERS if you care: there was also a freaking Krakken. Because of course there was a murder squid.

I’m not too far in my crime-solving gig, which I’m enjoying! Can’t wait to get back to it...months from now because I started Cold Steel IV last night. Whoops.

