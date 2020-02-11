Tay Open Forum - Nani?

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!



Today I have picked some school books about Japanese because tomorrow I’m starting an evening curse learning it . Really looking forward to it. Learning Japanese has been in the back of my mind for a long time. But never taken any steps to actually do it. Just couldn’t find any reason to do it other than that it might be fun . I was thinking I should aim for some sort of job where it might be useful. Now I don’t really care anymore. In the last two years I was in Japan 3 times, and even if it might take a while until I go there next time I obviously have big interested in the country. I could see myself studying this just for fun, and if something else comes out of it that is just a bonus.

Advertisement

Another reason I look forward to starting the curse is that I really feel like I need a new hobby. Autumn and winter has been really slow for me. I work, then go home and make some food, then play some game, then go to sleep. It just hasn’t been stimulating lately. I mean I have a nice group of friends that I hang out with, but that’s is still just a small part of the month.

So I felt like studying could be a way to break monotony. Also kinda hoping for meeting some new people out of it. It is a small hope, don’t really know what sort of people will be in my class, but still, they can’t be much worst than the people I work with. We have at least one common interest. My biggest fear is that it will only be a bunch of teenagers there and I will be the weirdo of the group. But eh, we’ll see.

Anyway here are some suggested topics for today.