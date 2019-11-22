TAY: Open Forum - Noon Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! No, I totally didn’t forget to write my forum the night before again. I definitely planned on posting two hours later than normal. It’s 12pm here and I just finished breakfast. My schedule is all out of whack today. Breakfast at lunch time? Preposterous! I’ve got a tabletop RPG session to GM later today and I need to prep a lot more things for it still. So much to do, so little time.

But enough about me, TAY. How’s it going with you? On my last Forum there were 23 comments, a new record since I started tracking this earlier this year. Let’s beat that number today! Can we set a record of 30 by the end of the year? I’m all in for conversation.

How was your week? Got any fun plans this weekend?

What is your favorite time of day?

What is the best meal to eat at the time you’re supposed to eat a different meal?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



