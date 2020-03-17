Tay Open Forum - O-genki desu-ka (= Are you well?)

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Graffiti painting done by me in vrchat.

Greetings Tay!

I would very much like to ignore the whole corona pandemic and talk about something lighter today. But at the same time, it is on everyone’s mind right now and probably affect your life in many ways. Besides the conversation I have here are often stimulating. So maybe talking about it with you folks is exactly what I need. (As an example of the opposite, today I try explain to a co-worker why corona is not a bio-weapon made in china, and why it is impossible for hospitals to test everyone.)

Advertisement

I’m not really worried about getting sick. I know I will survive it. I dare say I am a somewhat healthy person. I am however very worried about the other consequences for it. Especially around my work. For those who don’t know I work at a large jail with hundreds of employees and close to 300 inmates. It is not the sort of work you can stay at home from. And to be honest, we were struggling with things before this outbreak. So if the virus would spread at work too quickly it could be hellish to be there. But I can at least say today, after being very critical about certain decisions made in the past, I feel like the people above me are starting to take things seriously. So I try to be cautiously optimistic that we can pull through.

I’m also a bit sad about the whole thing how it will affect me socially. I do live alone so meeting friends and such means a lot. But there might be none of that for a while. I also just started reading Japanese, and going to the classes on Wednesday has been a great way for me to get out and meet new people. But I suspect those will be done completely from web soon.

It feels a bit funny how I after working to break my own isolation has to fall back into it involuntary.

But my issues are small to many others who have to deal with this. I get by. In a way it motivates me to keep doing what I enjoy. Like staying in touch with people, keep studying japanese. And when all this is over, maybe it is time to plan a vacation somewhere?

Advertisement

Anyway here are some suggested topics for today: