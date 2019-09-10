Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Yo Tay!



It’s always weird to write something about the weather here. Because even if it feels like autumn is about to start here it might be different for whoever is reading this. Maybe you would say it is still summer or perhaps some other wacky season. Maybe you don’t have seasons because you live in a desert or on the moon. But despite that I think I have always written something about autumn every year. Because this is my favorite season. At least the first half. The second half is my least favorite.

There is something very honest about autumn. People don’t really have the same expectations about it as other seasons. It’s more of a “you get what you’re given” sentiment about it. It doesn’t have to be good. But I like when it is average outside. Neither cold or warm. The air feels fresh. I also like how much I wear during autumn. It’s the exact amount of cloths I feel good in. Like a sweater and a jacket at the same time. Maybe some sort of headwear. Then there is autumn leafs. Like I don’t if you seen any drawings of nature done by me, but there is a 90% chance that it is inspired by autumn colors. I love when the threes has the yellow/orange colors.

One thing I am looking forward to this autumn is that I am going back to Japan the 8th of October. And I am very much hoping to see some nice autumn leafs then. From what I read it might be too early. But not entirely out of question. I’m among other things are going to Kyoto then, and would be amazing visiting the parks during that.

So yeah I like autumn. Summer can end now. Here are some suggested topics for today.