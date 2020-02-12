TAY: Open Forum - "Obsession" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hi TAY! Another Wednesday is upon us. I’m getting sick. Yay? Yeah.

So my head is killing me, Kinja isn’t co-operating, and I can’t think. So...hrm. Let’s see... a topic. Oh! What game are you currently (or have been in the past) been obsessed with? Like, you just can’t get enough of it. For me, it’s Dead Cells. I think about that game all the time. New DLC means I get to dive back in. I worry about my free time...

Look at this great trailer!

XD XD Ah, so fun.

