TAY: Open Forum - "Obsession" Edition

Hi TAY! Another Wednesday is upon us. I’m getting sick. Yay? Yeah.
So my head is killing me, Kinja isn’t co-operating, and I can’t think. So...hrm. Let’s see... a topic. Oh! What game are you currently (or have been in the past) been obsessed with? Like, you just can’t get enough of it. For me, it’s Dead Cells. I think about that game all the time. New DLC means I get to dive back in. I worry about my free time...
Look at this great trailer!
XD XD Ah, so fun.