TAY: Open Forum - "One of Us" Edition

Screenshot : Genshin Impact

Hi TAY. Wednesday is upon us once more and today I’m asking the important questions about games starring anime women and men—or waifus and husbandos, as I’m told.

Advertisement

I “finished” Hades this week. As it’s a roguelike, it hasn’t truly ended. There’s more story to uncover, relationships to invest in. So many things I have yet to do but I’m slowing down on it now that I’ve successfully made a first attempt at beating the final boss. And as I played some more, I know I can do it again.

So now that I’ve slowed down, it’s on to the next big thing. Except not really since I have outstanding games to play and Animal Crossing gets a new fall update today (HALLOWWEEEEENNN). If I did move on to the next big thing though, it would be Genshin Impact, which is what many of my friends are telling me to play.

Advertisement

These friends of mine tell me it’s good, and that it’s full of all the anime characters I could love. I’m reserving judgment of the game until I play (not sure if I will anytime soon. It’s free but I don’t know if I want to get invested in it at the moment with Trails of Cold Steel IV on the horizon ). But I’m not reserving judgment on my friends because they deserve no less than a glaring eye-ball.

For Today’s Suggested Topic(s):

What’s a game or show you missed out on while it was super hyped up (by communities, media, etc)?

Did you ever get around to playing/watching it?

This game/show in question—did it deserve the hype?

Which game deserved all the hype it got ?

Too many questions so just tell me what’s going on with you these days? You know, things you’re into, things you wish you could do. How life is going. Let’s chat and I hope everyone’s doing as well as they can.

Advertisement

Not sure how I’m feeling about this song yet even though it features The Cure: