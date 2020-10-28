TAY: Open Forum -- "Overwhelming" Edition

Screenshot : SEGA

Hi TAY! You know what day it is...yep, that’s right. As always, I hope everyone’s doing as well as they can.

So, yesterday Judgment was on sale for a mere $13. I’ve been trying to be pretty good about my backlog in that I try not to buy new games unless I’m going to play them right away or they’re on super sale. It has helped to not grow the backlog significantly while I tackle some games on there, which is great!

Then, with the delay of Cyberpunk 2077, I know it gives me more time to dedicate knocking off more things (and not feel like I’m rushing through Cold Steel IV). But my friend said that I could play Yakuza 7 and...uh, I was immediately hit with that dread that I may not be able to see the Yakuza series through. I only played 0 so far! And there are 6 more plus Judgment to get through to catch up. How are there so many games...? T.T

