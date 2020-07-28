Tay Open Forum - Pets and stuff.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Screenshot : Me

Advertisement

Howdy Tay!



Last week I had my nephew visiting for a week. Which sort of made me feel like a parent. Now this week I am taking care of two cats. Which makes me feel like a crazy cat person.



Advertisement

I’ve always had pets around me in some form until I moved out . When I was a small kid with divorced parents my dad had a cat, and my mom had a canary bird. The bird was mine. I was nagging her as hell that I really wanted a bird when I was like 5 years old. So she got one. B ut of course I was a dumb kid who stopped caring about it after a while. T hen the same day the canary bird died my mom got a dog. We had planned getting a dog long before my birds death, but it just happen on the same day . Later the same year my dad got a dog aswell, and the cat died soon after.

I have never been interested in having pets after I moved out. I know the responsibility behind them. Especially dogs. I could never consider getting a dog unless I lived somewhere outside the city and I had some sort work that would allow me to go on walks regularly. I just don’t like leaving the dogs alone. Feels terrible .

Advertisement

But I’ve been looking forward to taking care of cats for a week. That feels like a long enough period for me. I just hope they don’t go nuts. Some cats just can’t deal with moving. Like my sisters cat got so stressed after moving from an house to a apartment that it died soon after moving.

H mmm, I’m starting to notice death has come up a lot in this writing. I guess that is part of having a pet. Owell, have good week!



Advertisement

Anyway here are some suggested topics for today: