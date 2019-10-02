TAY: Open Forum - "Please, No Pictures At This Time" Edition

Hey TAY!

Kinja’s being a super headache at the moment. I can’t put pictures in. Maybe by tomorrow when I check back, I’ll be able to do something about it but for now, let’s imagine the header image is one of the bloodiest The Witcher 3 shots I could find—one where I did some slow mo execution of a bandit and it was off with his head. Did I think he deserved such a fate, even though he battered me with a mace and laughed about it? ...no. Uncalled for. I can restart my save file. That bandit cannot. And to add insult to injury, I robbed him of his chicken sandwich. I’m not sorry though about that part because why let a good chicken sandwich go to waste.

I only hope the chicken was cooked properly. In the world of the Witcher 3, I’m not so sure.

[Edit: It works! Somehow... I had to plug it in from a different PC. Which is worrying! Very troubling, indeed . Anyway, no violent pictures of The Witcher 3 for this forum. Just the violent witcher who commits such acts (but also goes looking for missing goats and gives starving kids food, like a good guy). My Geralt is quite the enigma. Moody.

