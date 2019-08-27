Tay Open Forum - Popularity

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!



I mentioned a few weeks ago that I was working with a silent hill level for Vrchat. I released it online about a week ago, and the reception has been very good. (You can view it here.) At the time of writing it has just about over 5000 visits. Meaning a thousand people has played on it every day since its release. Wonderful . Now I wont claim all credits for it . This is after all just bunch of stuff I stole from another game and put it together in unity. But I think I did a pretty good job , and created a little sighting tour of a game even someone who is not familiar Silent hill 2 might enjoy . I worked a lot with adding music and sound clips from the games cutscene so people can relive those scenes themselves. Also added a bunch of little secrets . Like yesterday I made an update that, among other things, makes a phone ring ones you walk pass it. And if you click on the phone a creepy message from Silent hill 3 plays.

Because that the world has been so popular I’ve been hooked on Vrchat, and meeting strangers who visit it . It’s pretty awesome to make something like that and see how many people actually enjoys it.

Which makes me think of one thing. I kinda like having attention on the internet. Or being “popular”. I feel like often strive for something like that. Like I guess all people to some extent li kes this. Sometimes internet just feels like a platform were we all compete who can scream loudest. But thanks to that I can be pretty productive doing stuff and see what sticks . Like I’ve done comics, animations, I stream pretty often, done some other youtube videos, and I would also say writing here is partly because of that.

But I wouldn’t say I want to be “famous”. Especially not IRL. But I like producing content that receives positive feedback. And it makes me try new things if I feel like it would be appreciated. Which is a good thing I guess.

Here are some suggested topics to talk about?

Do you spend time trying to get attention on the internet? In what way?

What is the one thing you made that received the most attention for? IRL or on the web?

In what way would you like to become famous? If you don’t why not?

Or talk about anything.

Also if you a curious about visiting my world in Vrchat please notify me! I would love to meet up with you there. :)