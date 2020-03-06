TAY: Open Forum - Progress!

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 11 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today!

Advertisement

I’ve managed to finally get back in the swing on writing every day and it feels good. It’s nice to be making progress on m y long ongoing projects again. It turns out that once yo u get past a difficult block there’s a flood of motivation. I’m having no trouble just sitting down and getting in an hour or two of work after months with almost no drive. It was just one block, man. Anyway, enough about me.

How was your week? Got any fun plans this weekend?

What are you trying to make progress on in your life?

What’s a small challenge that seemed bigger until you tackled it?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.



Here’s your Morning Jam!