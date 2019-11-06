TAY: Open Forum - "Really?" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey TAY. Welcome to Wednesday. A perfectly normal Wednesday on Kinja. Yep. Anyhoo...

You know what we haven’t had in a while? A good list. The kind of list that, once it’s out there, we speak to each other in a calm demeanor about how inaccurate your fellow TAY’er’s opinion is. I haven’t written such a list myself but Polygon did. About what, you ask? Why, this. Right here:

Please, TAY. Peruse the list and see what’s cool. Because some of it is. I mean, it’s 100 games, so surely your favorite is on there, somewhere. But you know what’s not on there, TAY? Hotline Miami.

HOTLINE MIAMI.

Hotline.

Miami.

In all seriousness, lists are funny things. They’ll always bring about discussion because hey, we’ve all got our differing opinions on things. And that’s perfectly okay! Are there wrong answers when it comes to things like this? Nah.

Here are your suggested topics:



What would your top 10 games of the decade look like?

What did Polygon get “right” or “wrong” on this list?

If TAY makes it through these trying times, let’s put together lists of our own. Maybe one big one but... man, that’s going to be tough.

Hotline Miami, tho.

At least Outer Wilds made the list.